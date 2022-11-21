Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $296.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

