Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 29,989 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.90 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.79.

