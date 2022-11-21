Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,044 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $177.87 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.