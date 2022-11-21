Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QCOM stock opened at $123.85 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

