Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $520.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.91 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.18 and a 200 day moving average of $481.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

