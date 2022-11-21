Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 134.9% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 67,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

