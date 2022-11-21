Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $337.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

