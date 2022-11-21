Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LEG opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.