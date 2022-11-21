Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,742 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VEA stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

