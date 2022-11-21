Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

