Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 17.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 10.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

Shares of BUFR opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

