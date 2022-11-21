Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 37,207 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.