Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GDX opened at $27.37 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.