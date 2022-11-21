Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.31% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $554,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 728,892 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.