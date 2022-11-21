Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 9,806 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.