Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,863 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $56.36 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

