Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,079 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 204,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,222,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

