Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

