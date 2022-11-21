Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.

