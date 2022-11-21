Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.32 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

