Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFAC stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

