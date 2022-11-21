Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,864 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.15% of FS KKR Capital worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

