Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 957.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 814.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 27,407 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

