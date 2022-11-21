Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $338.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

