Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

