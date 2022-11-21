Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

INTC opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

