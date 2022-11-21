Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 14,420 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $97.35 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

