Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 15,206 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Target were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 71.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

