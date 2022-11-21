Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 14,751 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,230,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

