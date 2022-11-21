Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,118 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57.

