Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

MGK opened at $183.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

