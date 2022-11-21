Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CMPNF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (CMPNF)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.