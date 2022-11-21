Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST opened at $99.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

