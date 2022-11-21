Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,293 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

