Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 327 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

SBAC stock opened at $290.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.95.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.