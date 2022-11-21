Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 4,346 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

