Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

