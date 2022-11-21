Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $449.37 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

