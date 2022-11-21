Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $671,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

