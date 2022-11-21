Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 3,449 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 93.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $67.78 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

