Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana Dividend Announcement

HUM opened at $529.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

