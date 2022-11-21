Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $84.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $202.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.