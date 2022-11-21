Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.75 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

