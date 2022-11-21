Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $178.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.79.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $182.99 on Friday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $353.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

