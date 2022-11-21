Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 73.59% 11.66% 10.06% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $11.07 million $9.50 million 7.83 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 18.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

13.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 128.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Competitors 2097 11612 13192 294 2.43

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.65%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.