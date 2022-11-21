Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.
Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
