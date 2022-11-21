Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

