China SCE Group (OTC:CSCNF) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China SCE Group (OTC:CSCNF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
China SCE Group Stock Performance
