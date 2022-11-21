China SCE Group (OTC:CSCNF) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China SCE Group (OTC:CSCNF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

China SCE Group Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China SCE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SCE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.