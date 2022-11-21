Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Lowered to $218.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $155.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.67 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other Chord Energy news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,404,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,218,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

