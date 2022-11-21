Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 5th

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHYHY opened at $15.16 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHYHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

