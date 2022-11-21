Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $84.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after acquiring an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,361,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

